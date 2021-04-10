Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.76. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.87. 20,020,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,737,674. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.