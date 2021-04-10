Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:FN opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $94.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after acquiring an additional 123,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $4,612,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

