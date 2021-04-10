Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE:FN opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $94.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.
In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after acquiring an additional 123,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $4,612,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
