Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.69 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report $23.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.27 billion and the lowest is $22.54 billion. Facebook reported sales of $17.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $108.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 billion to $111.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $129.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.77 billion to $136.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.15.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $312.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.91. Facebook has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock valued at $378,713,801. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

