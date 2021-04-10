Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $518.35 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $287.15 and a 1 year high of $530.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

