FairCoin (FAIR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,663.00

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, FairCoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $21,663.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FairCoin

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

