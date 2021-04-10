FairCoin (FAIR) Price Reaches $0.0780

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $21,482.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004939 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 222.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00140233 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

