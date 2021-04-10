Falcon Project Tops One Day Trading Volume of $65,221.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $65,221.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00295649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00749335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,671.85 or 0.99038212 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00712264 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

