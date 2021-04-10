Falconswap (FSW) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and $494,066.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00082426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00616143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

