FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $1.68 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 50.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00053660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00082520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.84 or 0.00608063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.