FantasyGold 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $253,247.74 and $7.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00067820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.00293466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.14 or 0.00731632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,000.01 or 0.99284101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.85 or 0.00755964 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

