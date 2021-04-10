FantasyGold (FGC) One Day Volume Tops $8.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $253,325.84 and approximately $8.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00297542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $454.77 or 0.00752265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,717.76 or 0.98783197 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.18 or 0.00713247 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars.

