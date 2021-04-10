Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fastenal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

