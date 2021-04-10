FC Barcelona Fan Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.24 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $90.39 million and approximately $25.24 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.63 or 0.00070644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00621409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00081912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00037016 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,120,549 coins. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

According to CryptoCompare, “Titanium Infrastructure Services is an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform that allows entire IT enterprises to be hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, e.g., Firewalls, Load-Balancers, Routers, Switches, Servers, Desktops, and more. TBIS is an ERC20 token and will not be the only means of paying for products and services within the TBIS ecosystem. “

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

