FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,665 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 4.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX opened at $286.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.19. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

