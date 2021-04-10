FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in FedEx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX opened at $286.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

