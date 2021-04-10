Feellike (FLL) Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,313.55 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00069257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.00289204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.82 or 0.00749245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,331.46 or 0.99490298 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00019952 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.98 or 0.00766286 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.