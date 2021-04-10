Fetch.ai 1-Day Volume Tops $55.81 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $482.86 million and approximately $55.81 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.53 or 0.00620978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00037104 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

