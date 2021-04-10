Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

FITB stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after acquiring an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

