Filecoin (FIL) Market Cap Hits $11.63 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $11.63 billion and approximately $2.95 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $177.01 or 0.00293041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00067909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.83 or 0.00736428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,191.38 or 0.99649261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.03 or 0.00756630 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 65,709,387 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

