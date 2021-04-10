Filecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $11.80 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $179.61 or 0.00297343 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $11.80 billion and approximately $2.95 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.95 or 0.00756496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,836.90 or 0.99060920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.72 or 0.00719685 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 65,689,313 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

