Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 131,245 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,078.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 50,352 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $971,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.