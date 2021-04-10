Financial Analysis: Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) & Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and Centrica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 0.10% 12.19% 3.40% Centrica N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dominion Energy and Centrica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $16.57 billion 3.71 $1.36 billion $4.24 18.00 Centrica $28.95 billion 0.16 -$1.31 billion $0.37 8.40

Dominion Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centrica. Centrica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dominion Energy and Centrica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 4 10 0 2.71 Centrica 0 3 8 0 2.73

Dominion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $83.23, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Centrica.

Risk & Volatility

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrica has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Centrica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Centrica on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Gas Distribution segment engages in the regulated natural gas gathering, transportation, distribution, and sales activities, as well as distributes nonregulated renewable natural gas. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Assets segment is involved in the energy marketing and price risk activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 30.2 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,500 miles of electric transmission lines; 85,600 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,200 miles of gas distribution lines. It serves approximately 7 million customers. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating and cooling systems and related appliances, as well as offers maintenance/breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage, and franchise network. The company also provides liquefied natural gas vessel chartering services. It primarily supplies energy and services to approximately 26.2 million customers under the British Gas, Bord GÃ¡is, Direct Energy, and Hive brands. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

