Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys 12,395 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 10.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.50% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $23,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,229,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,967. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

