Financial Services Advisory Inc Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,146,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,648,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,053. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $205.79 and a 12-month high of $311.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.27.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.