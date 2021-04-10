Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $6.13 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Financial Services Advisory Inc reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of PTLC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.06. 115,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

