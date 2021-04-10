Financial Services Advisory Inc Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Services Advisory Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.1% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.51. 851,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $269.51 and a one year high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

