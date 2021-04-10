Financial Survey: Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) versus Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Telstra and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telstra N/A N/A N/A Orange N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Telstra and Orange, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telstra 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orange 0 4 2 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telstra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Telstra has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Telstra pays out 111.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orange pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orange is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telstra and Orange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telstra $15.92 billion 1.95 $1.22 billion $0.51 25.55 Orange $47.31 billion 0.70 $3.37 billion $1.14 10.96

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Telstra. Orange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telstra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orange beats Telstra on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo. The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network. It also provides sales and contract management; and product management services for data and Internet protocol networks, mobility services, and network applications and services products, such as managed network, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, and integrated services and monitoring. In addition, the company engages in the development of industry vertical solutions; planning, design, engineering architecture, and construction of Telstra networks, technology, and information technology solutions; and delivering network technologies. Further, it provides telecommunication products and services through its networks and related support systems to other carriers, carriage service providers, and Internet service providers; access to fixed network infrastructure assets; disconnection services; and network services under the Infrastructure Services Agreement and commercial contracts, as well as holds fixed network infrastructure, including data centers, non-mobiles related domestic fiber, copper, HFC cable, international subsea cables, exchanges, poles, ducts, and pipes. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

