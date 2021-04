Findel (LON:FDL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.04). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04), with a volume of 7,031 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 233. The firm has a market cap of £201.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

About Findel (LON:FDL)

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Findel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.