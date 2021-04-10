FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.44

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $99.73 million and approximately $27.84 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001169 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001918 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 751,810,897 coins and its circulating supply is 229,239,245 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

