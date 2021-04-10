Firan Technology Group (FTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 14th.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.71 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 242,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of C$1.46 and a 52-week high of C$2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.66 million and a PE ratio of 35.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.93.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

