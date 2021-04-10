Firan Technology Group (FTGFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 14th.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTGFF remained flat at $$1.67 during trading hours on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

