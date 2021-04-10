Firo (FIRO) Tops One Day Volume of $7.12 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Firo has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $135.17 million and $7.12 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $11.51 or 0.00019297 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,668.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.07 or 0.03571509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.64 or 0.00409996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.75 or 0.01137528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.90 or 0.00480830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.96 or 0.00454111 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.31 or 0.00344087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00033848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,739,329 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

