First American Bank Buys 13,342 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

First American Bank grew its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOT opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total Se has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

