First American Bank Buys 6,281 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First American Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,753 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUV opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

