First American Bank Buys 7,515 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 48,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMN stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $119.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

