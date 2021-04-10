First American Bank Has $1.63 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First American Bank increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.