First American Bank Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First American Bank grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a PE ratio of 146.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $113.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

