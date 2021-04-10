First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,013.06

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,013.06 ($39.37) and traded as low as GBX 2,825 ($36.91). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,870 ($37.50), with a volume of 8,378 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of £795.48 million and a PE ratio of 55.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,724.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,013.06.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

