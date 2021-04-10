First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,013.06

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,013.06 ($39.37) and traded as low as GBX 2,825 ($36.91). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,870 ($37.50), with a volume of 8,378 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of £795.48 million and a PE ratio of 55.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,724.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,013.06.

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

