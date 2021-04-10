First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,202 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of First Merchants worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $46.76 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In related news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

