First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of First Mid Bancshares worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMBH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,850 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $181,125.00. Insiders have sold 51,398 shares of company stock worth $1,839,056 in the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

