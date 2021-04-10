First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on FM. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

TSE FM opened at C$27.81 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.76 and a twelve month high of C$31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$19.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.79.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.84%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

