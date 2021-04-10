First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.03

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.03 and traded as high as $54.34. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $54.18, with a volume of 25,802 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

