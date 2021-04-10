First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 10.91% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $34,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 215,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 166,268 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,384,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 68,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the period.

Shares of FPEI opened at $20.43 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

