FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of FirstEnergy worth $21,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in FirstEnergy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $46.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

