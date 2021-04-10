Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) will announce sales of $6.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $8.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($0.71) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FPRX. Wedbush lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPRX stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 4.40.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

