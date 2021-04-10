Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.47.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,248,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,981 shares of company stock valued at $15,673,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Five9 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $172.73 on Friday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $77.88 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -325.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.