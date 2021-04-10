FLETA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $826,893.00 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, FLETA has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $33.98 million and $826,893.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00020775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.09 or 0.00615485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00081358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00030561 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,136,628,725 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

