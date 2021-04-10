FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $83,601.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 313% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000060 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.