Flowchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $601.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $28,207.25 and $601.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 60.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00053622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00021352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00082615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00607259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

