Flux Tops 24-Hour Volume of $811,740.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $31.64 million and $811,740.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00330017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.00199679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00121610 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006366 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001582 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 147,016,428 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

